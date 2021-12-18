Manuela Irma Lerma December 15, 2021 Manuela Irma Lerma, 66, of Gering, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Michael McDonald as Celebrant. Cremation will follow services. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec 22, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff from 2pm 5pm with a Rosary Service following at the church at 7pm. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Irma's honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Irma's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Irma was raised in Nebraska, while growing up she met the love of her life, her husband Ricardo Lerma. Together they conceived, three children, Chayo, Junior, and Julian. Most of Irma's years was dedicated to being a loving wife and stay home mother for her children. As life changes Irma's next chapter in life introduced her to a lot of new friendships, and shared memories that show how Grande of a woman she was to so many. She worked as a press for Gering Dry Cleaners, & later at Ideal cleaners, making many lifelong bonds. Irma was a caring and loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and she loved gardening and crafts. She enjoyed good company, barbecues, and decorating for almost any holiday. Creating her very own decor was part of what she loved to do. A strong personality Irma never feared to speak her mind she was that straightforward kind of gal in fact she would put you in your place, and at the same time Irma was loving, caring, friendly, compassionate, and most of all strong so strong she was that she showed that all the way to the end. Many adopted her as a secondary mom and if you asked her, she would tell you that's my hijoor that's my hija. She was a great cook, a fun grandma, a great mom and a very caring friend and she will be very much missed by everyone. She is survived by her children, daughter Santa Rosario Quiroz-Lerma; sons Ricardo Lerma Jr., and Julian Lerma; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers and many she "adopted". She is preceded in death by her father Oscar E. Ramirez, mother Cristina Ramírez Ruiz, brother Macario E. Ramírez, and husband Ricardo Lerma.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.