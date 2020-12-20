Marce Vasquez December 16, 2020 Marce Vasquez, 92, passed away December 16, 2020 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home, in Scottsbluff, NE. Marce "Moose" Vasquez was born January 16th 1928 in Walsenburg, CO to Francisco Serros and Ventura Guitier-rez. He and his 9 siblings were raised by Ventura and Jacinto Vasquez in Northpo-rt, NE where they moved in the late 1930s. In 1945 Marce enlisted in the United States Army and served with distinction in the 20th Army Air Corps in the South Pacific during World War II. After honorably discharging he returned home and began work in civil service at the Sioux Ordnance Depot in Sidney, NE where he worked as a production supervisor from 1948-1967. In 1949 he married G. Kathleen Gusman and they raised their 6 children in Bridgeport, NE on the farm they purchased in 1966. They were married for 47 years until her passing December 23, 1996. Marce loved many sports especially baseball (he even tried out for the Chicago White Sox), boxing, and football and he always encouraged his children and grandchildren to participate in athletics. He put in many travel miles taking his kids to participate in rodeos and rarely missed a game or event. He started his career in boxing in 1947 and in 1959 because no training facilities were available, enlisted local businesses to provide facilities and started coaching youth boxers. He coached many youths to local boxing championships and national attention. He also coached basketball and Junior Legion baseball. In 1978 he was named Coach of the Year by the Great Plains Boxing Amateur Boxing Association and in 2005 was inducted into the Midwest Great Plains District Golden Gloves Association Boxing Hall of Fame. For 10 years he was a member of the Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department. In the late 1940s he was instrumental in the organization of the local chapter of the Eagles where he was a lifetime honorary member. In 1960 he was a participant in the Official Pony Express Reenactment and was a member of the Morrill County Saddle Club. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and was active in the Honor Guard. He served in the Morrill County Sheriffs' Posse for around 50 years and served for some time as Captain. He was often seen at the Fairgrounds on patrol during fairs and rodeos. He loved country western music and was often seen singing and playing the guitar and harmonica at local and surrounding community events. He always entertained the members and staff at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home with his music. He enjoyed picking for antiques and was very proud to show off his collection. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, brother's Alfonso and Demas, sister, Tina, and wife Kathleen. He is survived by his siblings: Mary, Vicki, Vic, Dolores, Mickie, Lee, and Patti. His 6 children: Linda Barnhart and her husband Phil, Londa Maron and her husband Bob, Paul, Doug and his wife Diane, Marce and his wife Caitlin, and Landa Vasquez, 23 grandchildren, many great- grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. The Rosary will be recited at 1 PM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:30 PM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father CP Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard and the Bridgeport Sons of The American Legion. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, December 27th at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Memorials may be given to the family for a designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.