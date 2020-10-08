Margaret M. Wynne October 1, 2020 Margaret M. Wynne, 92, of Kimball, died peacefully at her home in Kimball on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Cremation has been held and memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com
to view Margaret's Tribute Wall to view the obituary and share condolences and stories with the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department. The services for Margaret have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Margaret Marie Wynne was born in Garrison, NE on August 30, 1928, the daughter of Adolph and Claretta (Zegers) Schadegg.She moved with her family to Kimball in 1934 and received her education from the Kimball Public Schools. She worked helping many farming families in the area. Margaret was married to John Wynne on November 18, 1944 in Banner County. She was a wonderful wife and mother and enjoyed taking care of her family, she also helped John with his auto body repair business, Kimball Body Works. She would also help other families in the area with ironing and other odd jobs. Margaret enjoyed spending time reading, bowling, bingo and trips to the Casino with her friends. She loved Quilting, Knitting and Crochet, and made many quilts and gifts for her family and friends. Margaret also took great pride in her yard and always enjoyed flowers and gardening. Survivors include her son Rick Wynne of Kimball, NE; daughters Michelle (Jerry) Brown of Kimball, NE, Valarie (Rodney) Wilson of Ft. Collins, CO, and Audrey (Richard) Waggoner of Parker, CO; 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Johnny and Douglas, brothers Adolph and Louis and sisters Geraldine and Eileen.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.