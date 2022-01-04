Maria (Mary) F Garcia December 28, 2021 Maria (Mary) F Garcia, age 80, was born October 28th, 1941, at her parents' residence in Broadwater, NE. She was the daughter of Perfecto V. Garcia and Agapita S. Garcia. Mary passed away December 28th, 2021 at Medical Center of Rockies in Loveland after a brief battle with cancer complications. She lived a life devoted to God. Her memorial mass will be held on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, at our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, NE. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM prior to the church services at 10:00AM with graveside service to follow. A meal will follow the graveside service. Maria is survived by her children Bernardo (Beth) Garcia (Judith, Nathanial, Lily, April, Shelby) of Gering NE, Rose Marie (Jeff) Erdman (Derek, Deitrich, Conner, Traden) of Bayard NE, Celeste (Teddy) Nutter (Jadon, Jessi) of Centennial CO, Dora Garcia (Ryann, Alex, Jayden) of Thornton CO, Abel (Nicole) Garcia (Kane, Dezmond) of Westminster CO, Adam Garcia (Kamilah, Adam) of Thornton CO, her sister Gilberta (Cora) Zamarripa of Minatare NE, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Maria was proceeded in death by her parents Perfecto and Agapita Garcia, brother Bernardo (Benny) Garcia, brother-in-law Jose (Ramiro) Zamarripa, sister-in-law Gloria Garcia and granddaughter Desirae Garcia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made at Western States Bank under Ben Garcia or Celeste Nutter for Maria F Garcia Memorial.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.