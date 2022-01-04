Menu
Maria Garcia
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Maria (Mary) F Garcia December 28, 2021 Maria (Mary) F Garcia, age 80, was born October 28th, 1941, at her parents' residence in Broadwater, NE. She was the daughter of Perfecto V. Garcia and Agapita S. Garcia. Mary passed away December 28th, 2021 at Medical Center of Rockies in Loveland after a brief battle with cancer complications. She lived a life devoted to God. Her memorial mass will be held on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, at our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, NE. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM prior to the church services at 10:00AM with graveside service to follow. A meal will follow the graveside service. Maria is survived by her children Bernardo (Beth) Garcia (Judith, Nathanial, Lily, April, Shelby) of Gering NE, Rose Marie (Jeff) Erdman (Derek, Deitrich, Conner, Traden) of Bayard NE, Celeste (Teddy) Nutter (Jadon, Jessi) of Centennial CO, Dora Garcia (Ryann, Alex, Jayden) of Thornton CO, Abel (Nicole) Garcia (Kane, Dezmond) of Westminster CO, Adam Garcia (Kamilah, Adam) of Thornton CO, her sister Gilberta (Cora) Zamarripa of Minatare NE, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Maria was proceeded in death by her parents Perfecto and Agapita Garcia, brother Bernardo (Benny) Garcia, brother-in-law Jose (Ramiro) Zamarripa, sister-in-law Gloria Garcia and granddaughter Desirae Garcia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made at Western States Bank under Ben Garcia or Celeste Nutter for Maria F Garcia Memorial.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Rosary
9:30a.m.
our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Scottsbluff, NE
Jan
15
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Scottsbluff, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With deepest sympathies! Thinking of you and your family during this time of grief. You will be greatly missed!
Petra & Ralph Gevara
Friend
January 9, 2022
My condolences to Mary's family. RIP Mary
Sabrina Esparza
January 5, 2022
