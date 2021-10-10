Marie Louise (Walters) Smith October 6, 2021 Marie Louise (Walters) Smith passed from this earth October 6, 2021. Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Bridgeport with Pastor Ray Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery at Bridgeport. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to First Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Marie was born November 27, 1929, near Bertrand, Nebraska to Roy and Della Walters. She was a member of the Bridgeport community for 67 years. She was a good employee to several businesses in Bridgeport and was a member of First Baptist Church. She was community minded and loyal to her state, town, and her favorite team: the Cornhuskers. Mom enjoyed board games (Rummikub), bowling leagues, and golf. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Smith. She is survived by their three children, Della (Pete) Murphy of Scottsbluff, Dan (Pat) Smith of Bridgeport, David Smith of Bridgeport. She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was a good woman, wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandmother! She will be missed very much
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.