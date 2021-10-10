Menu
The Star-Herald
Marie Smith
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Bridgeport
824 Main St
Bridgeport, NE
Marie Louise (Walters) Smith October 6, 2021 Marie Louise (Walters) Smith passed from this earth October 6, 2021. Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Bridgeport with Pastor Ray Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery at Bridgeport. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to First Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Marie was born November 27, 1929, near Bertrand, Nebraska to Roy and Della Walters. She was a member of the Bridgeport community for 67 years. She was a good employee to several businesses in Bridgeport and was a member of First Baptist Church. She was community minded and loyal to her state, town, and her favorite team: the Cornhuskers. Mom enjoyed board games (Rummikub), bowling leagues, and golf. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Smith. She is survived by their three children, Della (Pete) Murphy of Scottsbluff, Dan (Pat) Smith of Bridgeport, David Smith of Bridgeport. She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was a good woman, wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandmother! She will be missed very much
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bridgman Funeral Home
Bridgeport, NE
Oct
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Baptist Church
Bridgeport, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Bridgeport
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marie was always so nice to me. I loved her kindness, smile, and overall love she shared with everyone. My deepest sympathy and prayers to her family!
Lynelle Hoxworth
Friend
October 14, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your dear loved one. Trust in God and he will carry you through it all. I am praying for you and your family today. In Christian Love Laura Brannon Florence Church of Christ
Laura Brannon
Friend
October 10, 2021
