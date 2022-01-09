Marilyn Louise (Strong) Kennedy January 4, 2022 Marilyn Louise (Strong) Kennedy, 95, of Scottsbluff, NE passed away on Tuesday, January 4th 2022 at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska. A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 15th with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Memorials can be made in care of the Scottsbluff Lied Public Library or the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services. Marilyn Kennedy was born July 17, 1926 in Stromsburg, NE to Dr. and Mrs. Maurice and Lois (Standing) Strong. She was the youngest of six children and had a strong, independent personality from the time she was born. She loved growing up in this small, Swedish community of Nebraska and always enjoyed going back to visit. She graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with her Bachelor's degree and was involved in Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. While Marilyn was at the university, she met a local Lincoln boy who had just returned from World War II, Richard (Dick) Schultz. They were married and blessed with three children: Catherine, Raymond, and Richard. They lived in many towns throughout Nebraska over the years, but settled in Scottsbluff in 1965. After her children were grown, Marilyn went back to school at the University of Nebraska Omaha and completed her Masters of Social Work degree. She was always an advocate for education. Marilyn worked through the Nebraska Department of Social Services for over 23 years in various capacities and took great pride in helping families and children in need. She married the love of her life, Ralph Kennedy, in 1989, the same year she retired. She embraced her retirement and always made the request to not be called prior to 9 in the morning. They loved to travel the world and had many trips of a lifetime. There were very few places she hadn't been. Religion has always played an important role in Marilyn's life. When she was young, she taught Sunday school and played the piano at her church. She served as a volunteer parish social worker, made home visits, and lead the grief support group through the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff for many years. She has been a life member of the Methodist Church. Marilyn loved reading and would often be reading 5 or 6 books at one time and still have several on hold at the library. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed all of her bridge groups and the friendships she made through this pastime. She was a member of the Chapter HN PEO group and Daughters of the American Revolution. Marilyn had quite the green thumb. She loved tending to her flowers and working in her yard. Even in the winter, her home was full of beautiful plants and flowers. It is no wonder green was her most favorite color. The highlight of her day was completing the crossword puzzle in the newspaper and she always had a jigsaw puzzle going in the middle of her living room. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Cathy Price (Robert) of Burwell, NE, her son Richard Schultz of Scottsbluff, NE, daughter-in-law Cindia Schultz of Beaver City, NE, grandchildren: Tony Weaver (Rheannon) of Mead, CO, Jeff Reifschneider (Carrie) of Fort Collins, CO, Jennifer Larsen (Lex) of Scottsbluff, NE, Michael Schultz (Vanessa) of Longmont, CO, Rachael Pang (Wayne) of Denver, CO, Andrew Reifschneider (Tania) of Gering, NE and 9 great grandchildren. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, son Raymond, husband Ralph, siblings: Maurice, Helen, Carol, Wallace, and Kenneth and the father of her children Richard.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.