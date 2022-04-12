Marilyn Kay Notman Willadsen April 2, 2022 A Celebration of Life for MARILYN KAY NOTMAN WILLADSEN, 80, will be held at East Gate Baptist Church in Torrington on April 23, 2022 from 11am to 2pm. Marilyn passed into the Lord's loving arms on April 2, 2022 and at her request cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to East Gate Baptist Church. Private family burial will take place at a later date. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements. Marilyn was the fourth child born to Orval and Maude (Lowery) Notman on April 16, 1941 and spent her first eighteen on their farm at Table Mountain. She received her twelve years of education at Huntley Schools. She married Stanley "Smokey" Willadsen on September 3, 1959 at Harrisburg, Nebraska. To this union was adopted daughter Laura Dee and son Steven Duane. She worked as a waitress, grocery store clerk and drove the bookmobile, but what a lot of people will remember is Marilyn and Smokey owning Stan's Repair for many, many years. Marilyn also did many things around East Gate Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was serving the Lord. Marilyn is survived her loving husband of sixty-three years; daughter Laura (David) Derr of Henry, Nebraska; son Steven (Bridget) of Bar None, Wyoming; four grandsons; two granddaughters; one great granddaughter; brothers James (Bonnie) Notman, and Gerald (Sharon) Notman; sisters Linda (John) Boe and Kathy (Jerry) Bow; brothers-in-law Marv Powers and Melvin Schwab; sisters-in-law Jean Willadsen, Willie Willadsen, and Barbara Notman; numerous nieces and nephews; a wonderful church family; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; sisters Vivian Di Donato, Evelyn Notman and Carolyn Schwab; an infant sister Janette; sisters-in-law Monta Powers and Dorthea Elliot; brother Harold Notman; brothers-in-law Chris Willadsen, Charles "Pete" Willadsen, Eugene "Swede" Willadsen, Larry Willadsen and Bill Elliot. Keep your loved ones close as someday the Lord will want them back.



Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.