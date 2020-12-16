Menu
Marjorie Propp
1937 - 2020
Marjorie Ann Propp December 13, 2020 Marjorie Ann Propp, 83, of Gering, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scotts-bluff. Per her request, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Brother Nathan Galubich officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home & Crematory facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the Marjorie A. Propp Memorial has been established with a designation to be named at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Marjorie was born July 20, 1937 at Scottsbluff, NE to Jacob and Freida (Deines) Meyer. She graduated from Melbeta High School with the Class of 1956. She was united in marriage to Marvin LeRoy Propp on January 19, 1958 at Scottsbluff. The couple farmed northeast of Minatare for 33 years before moving into Scottsbluff and most recently to Gering. Marjorie loved her family unconditionally; her family always came first. She absolutely adored her great-grandchildren. Marjorie is survived by her children: Tim Propp of Gering and Pam (Ed) Petersen of Scottsbluff; grandchildren: Jessica (Brian) Jones of Houston, TX, Jenna (Paul) Fullen of Lincoln, NE, and Mandy (Max) Hadenfeldt of Scottsbluff; great Grandchildren: Parker Jones, Henry and Maggie Fullen, and Nora and Alice Hadenfeldt; sisters: Lenora Meyer and Margaret Meyer both of Scottsbluff; sisters-in-law: Phyllis (Dick) Reifschneider of Bayard, NE and Kathy Propp of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law: Ron Rahmig of Gering; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, parents Jake and Freida Meyer, brothers Harvey Meyer and Alfred Meyer, sister Gloria Carrier, brothers-in-law Dale Carrier, Larry Propp, and Kenneth Propp, and sisters-in-law Judy Rahmig and Marlene Propp.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Scottsbluff, NE
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
