Mark Feezel
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
Mark Feezel March 19, 2021 Memorial Services for Mark Feezel, age 51 of Scottsbl-uff, Nebraska, who died March 19th, 2021 peacefully at his home, will be held Friday March 26th at 5:00 PM at Grace Chapel in Scottsbluff, NE, with Bruce Peterson Officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com He was born April 10th 1969 in Wood-stock, IL, to Ronald Feezel and Mary Hawkins. Mark loved his sons Eli and Zach, playing games with his family, watching movies, especially old westerns, and rooting for the Chicago Bears. He is survived by his loving sons, Zachary and Elijah; sister, Lori Hovseth; mother, Mary Hawkins; nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Feezel; Uncle, Jack Sinette; Aunt, Mary Sinette; and his grandmother, Iola Ingles. Mark was a gentle man who made many friends throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 26, 2021.
