Mark Richard Ott September 20, 2021 Mark Richard Ott, 62 of Gering, NE passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Monument Care & Rehab. Mark passed away with family by his side after a long, hard battle with Huntington's disease. Cremation has taken place there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Gering Zion Church with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. A private inurnment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Huntington's Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting with family with arrangements. Mark was born November 27, 1958 in Scottsbluff, NE to Richard and Betty (Stobel) Ott. He received his early education at Cedar Canyon School and graduated from Gering High School in 1977. Mark began farming with his dad at an early age, before branching out on his own. He loved farming and was named Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year. He also enjoyed trucking. But his greatest love was his family. His granddaughter Aliyah was his pride and joy. Mark was a member of the Gering Zion Church. Survivors include his mother Betty; son Aaron and granddaughter Aliyah; sister Sheri (Rod) Ferguson; nephew Joshua Ferguson, and his children Laney and Briggston; niece Jordan Ferguson and numerous aunts, uncle's cousins and friends. His father preceded him in death.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.