Marlene Heintz
FUNERAL HOME
Tabor Funeral Home and Cremation Services
75 South 13th Avenue
Brighton, CO
Marlene Heintz April 18, 2022 Marlene Heintz was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Fred and Mollie Bauer and was a twin and had 3 other siblings. She married the love of her life Verhn Heintz on May 8, 1955. Marlene and Verhn farmed for many years in Nebraska, and then moved to Aurora, Colorado where she worked as a bookkeeper, and a school bus driver for 27J in Brighton, Colorado. After retiring she enjoyed her time watching grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. She rarely missed any games. Marlene was the most loving and caring woman. Whoever met her was a friend from then on. Her smile would light up the room and make you smile too. Marlene is survived by her husband Verhn, her children Verlene ( Doug ) Montgomery, Mark ( Cynde) Heintz, and Becky Brown, 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Marlene is proceeded in death by both her parents Fred and Mollie Bauer, 2 grandsons, and 1 great grandson. The viewing is Sunday April, 24th from 3-5 at Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave. Brighton, CO 80601. Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 25th at 11a.m. at Henderson Community Church, 12001 Oakland St. Henderson, CO 80640.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.
Tabor Funeral Home and Cremation Services
