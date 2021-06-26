Have lots of memories as a child with the boys. My mom, Nancy Wells and my dad Leslie Wells were friends of Marletta and Keith. Blessings on your families. My parents have been gone 20 years now. My brothers, Don and Rich still live in Gering. I live in Surprise AZ. Blessings on all your families. Patty and Bert Morrison

Patty (Wells) Morrison Friend June 28, 2021