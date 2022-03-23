Marriah Helen Miller March 20, 2022 We just lost our head cheerleader! Marriah Helen (Mueller) Miller passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Highland Park with her family surrounding her, at the age of 93. Marriah, daughter of George and Alta Mueller, was born May 18, 1928 in a sod house in Goodstreak, 20 miles north of Bayard, NE. She attended schools in the Bayard area, and graduated from Bayard High School. On December 1, 1946, she was united in marriage to Friedrich Miller. To this union two sons, Daniel Fredrick and John Samuel, and one daughter, Victoria June, were born. She and Fred leased farm land in the Scottsbluff valley for 20 years. After moving to Alliance, she cooked at St. Joseph Hospital, the Good Samaritan Village, Summer Migrant School, and for 27 years at District #44 rural school, where she was also the custodian. Marriah was baptized as an adult in a Lutheran Church in Bayard, NE. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Alliance, participating in the Piece Makers' Quilting Group, which she led for many years, and was a member of a weekly women's Bible Study. In her earlier years she served as a 4-H leader and was a member of the Happy Hour Extension Club. She was active in RSVP and the Eagles Auxiliary, where she and good friend, Kathryn Hood, cooked numerous meals at weekly bingo games, raising money for local charities and scholarships. For over 30 years, she was the flower superintendent at the Box Butte County Fair. She and Fred were fiercely loyal to their children and grandsons. They regularly attended weekly stock car races where sons, Dan and John, have raced for 55 years. She kept their books for Miller Brothers Auto Repair. Marriah and Fred were recipients of the Hyannis Boosters of the Year Award, having attended many years of their five grandsons' school and extra-curricular activities. Survivors include her sons, Dan and John Miller of Alliance; her daughter, Vicki Dyer of Hyannis; her grandsons and their families, David and Stacie Dyer, Kameron, Karson, and Kooper of Seward NE; Robert and Ann Dyer, Megan, Jason, and Brooke of Cozad NE; Daniel and Jennifer Dyer, Eliana, Kate, Luke, and John of Sutherland, NE; James and Kelly Dyer, Peyton and Aaron of Palisade, NE; Mark and Rhiannon Dyer, Matthew and Annistyn of Doniphan, NE; her brother, Quentin Mueller of Bridgeport, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alta Mueller; her husband, Friedrich Miller; a sister-in-law, Ruby Mueller; a son-in-law, Walter Dyer; and an infant grandson, Matthew Joseph Dyer. Services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1 pm MST at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2090 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, Marriah requested that donations be made to the University of NE Foundation-Hope Fund for Cancer Research at 1010 Lincoln Mall #300, Lincoln, NE 68508. John 3: 16 "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." Online condolences maybe left at www.batesgould.com
with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.