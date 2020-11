Marvin Earl Johns November 3, 2020 Marvin Earl Johns, 97 of Scotts-bluff, NE passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Heritage Estates. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when it is a safer time for everyone to gather. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.