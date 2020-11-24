Menu
Mary Andrews
Mary E. Andrews November 17, 2020 Mary E. Andrews, 69, of Kimball, died at her home in Kimball on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Cremation has been held and memorial services will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the family. The services for Mary have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
