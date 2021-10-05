Mary DeLuna-Dailey September 30, 2021 Mary DeLuna-Dailey, 76, of North Platte, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on September 30, 2021, at Heritage Health "Memory Support", Grand Island, NE, where she has resided for the past 3 years. Mary was born February 25, 1944 to John and Ysabell (Torres) Segura in Morrill, NE, the 9th of 13 children. Mary graduated from Morrill High School in 1962 and attended South Dakota National School of Business where she earned her associates degree. She returned to western Nebraska where she met Henry DeLuna of McGrew, NE and worked at the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Mary and Henry were married on May 29, 1967 and to this union 2 sons were born, Edward (Tricia) of Panama City, FL and Anthony (Brooke) of Mission Viejo, CA. They had relocated to Marquette, NE, later Omaha, Fremont, Columbus and finally North Platte, NE. Mary was employed by the North Platte Police Department, being utilized in several departments including the 911 dispatcher. She continued working for 3 years after the loss of her first husband Henry of 25 years. Mary retired from the North Platte Police Department on February 26, 2010. Even after retirement, Mary continued spoiling the department every Friday with homemade breakfast burritos. She married her long-time friend Edmund Dailey. She joined Edmund, participating in numerous horse shows, joined in the "Single Action Shooting Society". They traveled different states and enjoyed their trips to Mexico. Edmund and Mary were "Snowbirds" in Arizona for many years. Survivors including her sons, Edward (Tricia) of Panama City, FL and Anthony (Brooke) of Mission Viejo, CA; 4 grandchildren; 5 great- grandchildren; sisters, Cruz Magdaleno, Marcie (Feliipe) Segura of Gering, NE, Anita (Berney) Charo of Denver, CO and Carmen Moreno of Grand Island, NE; brothers, Sam (Litta) Segura, Tony (Betty) Segura, Joe Segura all of Kansas City, KS. Preceding her in death, parents, John and Ysabell Segura; first husband, Henry DeLuna; 1 year old brother, Jesus; sisters, Gloria and Lydia Segura; brothers, John and Ralph Segura. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, in memory of Mary DeLuna-Dailey. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with the Reverend Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow the service at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be noon 5 P.M., Monday, October 4, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. A rosary will be held 7:00 P.M., Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Services will be live-streamed on Adams and Swanson Facebook. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.