Mary DeLuna-Dailey
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Mary DeLuna-Dailey September 30, 2021 Mary DeLuna-Dailey, 76, of North Platte, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on September 30, 2021, at Heritage Health "Memory Support", Grand Island, NE, where she has resided for the past 3 years. Mary was born February 25, 1944 to John and Ysabell (Torres) Segura in Morrill, NE, the 9th of 13 children. Mary graduated from Morrill High School in 1962 and attended South Dakota National School of Business where she earned her associates degree. She returned to western Nebraska where she met Henry DeLuna of McGrew, NE and worked at the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Mary and Henry were married on May 29, 1967 and to this union 2 sons were born, Edward (Tricia) of Panama City, FL and Anthony (Brooke) of Mission Viejo, CA. They had relocated to Marquette, NE, later Omaha, Fremont, Columbus and finally North Platte, NE. Mary was employed by the North Platte Police Department, being utilized in several departments including the 911 dispatcher. She continued working for 3 years after the loss of her first husband Henry of 25 years. Mary retired from the North Platte Police Department on February 26, 2010. Even after retirement, Mary continued spoiling the department every Friday with homemade breakfast burritos. She married her long-time friend Edmund Dailey. She joined Edmund, participating in numerous horse shows, joined in the "Single Action Shooting Society". They traveled different states and enjoyed their trips to Mexico. Edmund and Mary were "Snowbirds" in Arizona for many years. Survivors including her sons, Edward (Tricia) of Panama City, FL and Anthony (Brooke) of Mission Viejo, CA; 4 grandchildren; 5 great- grandchildren; sisters, Cruz Magdaleno, Marcie (Feliipe) Segura of Gering, NE, Anita (Berney) Charo of Denver, CO and Carmen Moreno of Grand Island, NE; brothers, Sam (Litta) Segura, Tony (Betty) Segura, Joe Segura all of Kansas City, KS. Preceding her in death, parents, John and Ysabell Segura; first husband, Henry DeLuna; 1 year old brother, Jesus; sisters, Gloria and Lydia Segura; brothers, John and Ralph Segura. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in memory of Mary DeLuna-Dailey. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with the Reverend Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow the service at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be noon 5 P.M., Monday, October 4, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. A rosary will be held 7:00 P.M., Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Services will be live-streamed on Adams and Swanson Facebook. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Oct
4
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ed and family, I was privileged to meet your wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt on one of Ed and Mary's many trips to Lincoln with their 6 horse hitch. She is the sweetest individual I have ever met. You are remembered in prayer and thought. God Bless you all, Jody Brott
Jody Brott
Friend
October 13, 2021
Ed & Anthony DeLuna and Ed Dailey, My sincere condonences to you and your families. May God give you strength in the days ahead. Mary was a special lady and a true blue friend to me. We first met when she got hired at Nebraska Association of Farmworkers. We immediately hit if off. As time went by our friendship bloomed into a beautiful relationship. We had many laughs, fun and good times. We were there for each other in our ups and downs in life! She always welcomed me into her home. I left and moved to Texas with my family. I remember that I didn't cry as deep in my heart I always felt she was near me. Everytime I called we reconnected and felt like I never left. I learned that in life we meet many people but few we can really count as friends and Mary was one of them. I am blessed to have had her in my life! I want to thank you for sharing her with me. I'm sad and heartbroken but know that she is at peace. We have another angel looking down at us!
Guadalupe Flores-Palomo
October 3, 2021
Ed & Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in the loss of Mary Lou.
May God Bless you and give you comfort with the memories of all the good
years you had with her. She was a beautiful lady .
Our deepest sympathy is with you.
Leo & Judy Dailey
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Friend
October 1, 2021
Wonderful woman and we are glad to have known her. Prayers for family. Bill Dailey and family.
Bill Dailey
Family
October 1, 2021
