Mary Elizabeth Eckhardt November 21, 2020 A memorial service will be held for Mary Elizabeth Eckhardt, who passed away peacefully on November 21st, 2020 at the age of 74. Mary was born on June 30th, 1946 in Norfolk, NE to Vernon and Lydia (Pinnt) Schmeckpeper. She brought a deep sense of joy to the many lives she touched, including those of her family, coworkers, and church community. She will be lovingly remembered as the best mother and grandmother one can have. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Ruth Ann Schmeckpeper. She is survived by her brother, Gerald Schmeckpeper, five loving and grateful sons James Siegfried, Steve Siegfried, Gerald Siegfried, Erik Eckhardt, and Derik Eckhardt and five devoted grandchildren Gage, Hunter, Audra, Sophie, and Painsley whom she loved more than all the stars in the sky. We welcome you all to join us at Harvest Valley Church (Scottsbluff) on Friday, June, 25th at 10:30 for a memorial service followed by a reception celebrating Mary's life.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.