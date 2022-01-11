Mary Louise Ensser January 8, 2022 Mary Louise Ensser, 96, of Bayard, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Northfield Retirement Community Care Center. Visitation will be held at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 with a Trisagion Prayer Service held at 6:30 PM. Her funeral service will be held at 9:30 AM on Thursday, January 13, 2002 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard. Interment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church or the Bayard Depot Museum. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com
for the Ensser family. Mary was born March 5, 1925 at Bayard, Nebraska to E. Charlie and Helen (Khoury) Ensser. She received her education in Bayard, graduating from Bayard High School with the Class of 1943. She attended college for one year at Denver University College of Business. She worked with her father in the General Merchandise Store and at Ensser Chevrolet, most of the time as the bookkeeper and in the parts department. She was a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard as well as the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She volunteered for the Bayard Depot Museum, was a member of the Bayard Community Development Organization, the Nebraska Historical Society, the Bayard Lions Club, the Bridge Club, the Bayard American Legion Auxiliary, the 8/40 "Eight and 40 Club", Royal Neighbors of America, and Scotts Bluff County Extension Club. She enjoyed helping with the Bingo program at Chimney Rock Villa Nursing Home. Mary is survived by her brother John Ensser of Bayard; nieces and nephews: Ryan Ensser (Jenn); Leisa (Jim) Roberts, Kirby (Rebecca) Ensser, Victoria (Bob) Baker, Chuck Niemi, and Kenny Niemi; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Nicole Moser (Mark), Elysia (Eddie Crockett) Niemi, Rick and Andrew Baker, Kale and Riley Ensser, and Benjamin, Elizabeth, Abby, and Nicholas Roberts. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ettel and Sam, sisters AnnaBel Baker and Josephine Niemi, and sister-in-law Janet Ensser.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.