Mary Gable March 13, 2022 Mary Gable, 78 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at Gering Memorial Chapel with Trevor Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Thursday, March 24 from 4-7 pm at the chapel. Memorials can be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
. Mary was born on December 12, 1943 in Beemer, Nebraska to Joseph and Trevia (Temple) Kotik. She received her early education in Fremont, Nebraska graduating from Fremont High School. She married Jim "Butch" Gable on October 13, 1961 in Fremont, Nebraska. They made their home in Gering and various Midwest cities with TCI Cablevision. Moving in July of 1973 returning to the valley in March of 1999. She has been in the Gering community for the last 23 years. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially watching her children and grandchildren grow. She had a passion for gardening, camping, boating, animals, artistry and decorating her home. Mary was the heart, soul and backbone of the family. She was loved by anyone she ever met and will be sadly missed by all. She is survived by her husband Jim "Butch" Gable, son Mark "Marty" and Cheryl Gable, daughter Jana Alvey and son Michael "Mike" and Karolyn Gable; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.