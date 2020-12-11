Mary Violanta (Polk) Guenin December 9, 2020 Mary Violanta (Polk) Guenin, 94, of Scottsbluff and formerly of Oshkosh, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. A rosary service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church with Father Bryan Ernest and Deacon Dixon Powers officiating with a memorial mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Cemetery. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision about attendance based on the best interest of your health and that of your community. Seating will be limited. Please join the family on Zoom by following the link provided at www.bondegardfunerals.com
. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in Mary's name to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home or St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. Holechek-Bondeg-ard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Guenin family. Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com
. Mary was born June 3, 1926, in Oshkosh, NE. The fifth child of George and Elsie (Payn) Polk. Mary graduated from Garden County High School and upon graduation attended cosmetology school in Denver, CO. On January 26, 1949, Mary was united in marriage to Eugene Guenin at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. To this union five children were born; Ronald Eugene, David Larry (D.L), Stacy Marie, Mariann Kae and Kathleen Ann. Mary was a lifetime member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. She loved people and knew no strangers. Her home was always open to everyone. Mary dedicated her life to her family. She loved spending quality time with family and friends. You could always find her in the kitchen cooking and baking with family and friends sitting around visiting with her. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and she made it special for everyone. Mary is survived by her son, Ron (Linda) Guenin and family Jeffrey (Brandon) Guenin and Mindy (Cory) Polacek, Rhett and Porter; Stacy (Todd) Namuth and family, Jordan (Brooke) Taryn and Barrett, Brandon (Lexye) and Brexlyn; Mariann Kontour (Mike) and family, Kale (Tiffany) Maverick, Audrianna and Raelyn, Kameron (Andrea) Josslyn, Kaiden and Walker, and Kolton Kontour; Kathy (Greg) Schmid and family, Tera (Colby) Segelke, Griffin and Brooks, Kaila (Eddie) Sabala, Stella, Eddie Jr. and Lucas and Jacob (Jada) Schmid and Jaxson: also survived by brother-in-law, Larry Guenin and sister-in-law, Phyllis Guenin along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, son David Larry (D.L.), brothers James, Clifford and Richard Polk and sister Virginia Abdalla.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.