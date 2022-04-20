Mary Jane Reisig April 16, 2022 Services for MARY JANE REISIG, 76, will be held at 1pm Friday, April 22, 2022 at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. She was carried into heaven in the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 16, 2022 and cremation has taken place. Memorials can be made to the DOVES organization. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences can be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
Mary Jane was born March 7, 1946 in Alliance, Nebraska to William and Adah (Stepp) Archer. She was the baby of her family. She had two sisters, Sally and Judy. Growing up in Torrington, Wyoming according to Mary Jane was the greatest. She loved her Sunday School, her playhouse, and her best friend Mike Muhm. Mikey lived across the street from her and suffered from polio. She played every day with Mike especially when he was ill. When she wasn't at dance lessons, she was either digging in her backyard, swinging, or washing doll clothes. The only negative ever voiced about childhood was staying after school to learn to read. Mary Jane graduated from Torrington High School in 1964. She married Raymond Reisig. They began their wedded life farming. Mary Jane was so proud that they were able to build a log home together on the east side of Mitchell for their five children; Renee', Rebecca, Reuben, Raymond and Roxie. All those that knew her would agree that Mary Jane was the kindest, loving, and devoted mother any child could ask for. She loved working in her flower beds and touching the earth. Her flower beds were phenomenal. On the farm Mary Jane worked tirelessly alongside Raymond in their Registered Charolais Cattle Calf operation. She served as Raymond's clerk for his personal auction business. They later divorced. Mary Jane was active in the DOVES organization. She organized rallies and fundraisers for this cause. She loved decorating, baking, reading, shopping and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Jane started her nursing career as a caregiver at the Nursing Home in Mitchell, Nebraska. She was excited with the opportunity to become a licensed nurse. She was known for the wonderful care. She could be seen intently visiting with residents while she applied their lipstick. Her goal as an LRN was to give professional care as she protected the patient's history and dignity. A highlight in her life was traveling to Germany with her sister Judy to visit nephew Robbie. Her curiosity for family stories was satisfied when her nephew Fritz discovered unknown cousins and took her to meet them. Mary Jane is survived by her children, Rebecca Tower (Eric Gowin), Reuben (Sonia) Reisig, Raymond (Kristal) Reisig, and Roxie (Justin) Murphy; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her dear friend Barb Johndrue. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; daughter Renee; and twin grandsons Cadan and Colby Murphy. On behalf of Mary Jane's family, many thanks to the Platte County Legacy Home for the care she received as she fought dementia.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.