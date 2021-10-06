Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jenkins
FUNERAL HOME
Colyer Funeral Home
2935 Main St
Torrington, WY
Mary Linn Jenkins October 2, 2021 Services for Mary Linn Jenkins, 81, will be held at 2pm October 8, 2021 at Eastgate Baptist Church with Pastors Tim Sparks and Brent Mullock officiating. Cremation will take place following services. Mary died October 2, 2021 at Community Hospital. Memorials can be given to Eastgate Baptist Church or Sonrise Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm to 5pm. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
WY
Oct
8
Service
2:00p.m.
Eastgate Baptist Church
WY
Funeral services provided by:
Colyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colyer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Timothy Wilkins ,Leonidas Todd
October 6, 2021
Timothy Wilkins ,Leonidas Todd
October 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Timothy Wilkins ,Leonidas Todd
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results