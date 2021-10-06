Mary Linn Jenkins October 2, 2021 Services for Mary Linn Jenkins, 81, will be held at 2pm October 8, 2021 at Eastgate Baptist Church with Pastors Tim Sparks and Brent Mullock officiating. Cremation will take place following services. Mary died October 2, 2021 at Community Hospital. Memorials can be given to Eastgate Baptist Church or Sonrise Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm to 5pm. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.