Mary T (Kramer) Krantz November 2, 2020 Mary T (Kramer) Krantz, 99 passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home in Bayard. Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 pm at Church of Christ in Bayard, NE with interment following at Bayard Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Lamb and Lion Ministries. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.