Mary T (Kramer) Krantz November 2, 2020 Mary T (Kramer) Krantz, 99, passed away on Monday, November 2nd at her home in Bayard. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Tom Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Bayard Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Lamb and Lion Ministries. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Mary was born on July 2, 1921 to Jacob and Katherine (Engleman) Kramer in Ft. Collins, CO. She was one of 11 children. They moved to the Valley when she was 4 years old and she attended school in the Minatare and Bayard area. She married Ruben Krantz on Feb 9, 1941 in Harrisburg, NE and to this union three children were born, Gary, Karen and Paul. Mary worked for the United Postal Service for 21 years and retired in 1990. Her pride and joy was her family and the Lord. Mary received her high school GED on August 18, 1971. She is survived by her children Gary (Pam) Krantz of Lincoln, Karen (Vern) Fries of Bayard and Paul (Debbie) Krantz of Lincoln. Her grandchildren include Katie (Gene) Fiscus of Edge-mond, SD, Christopher (Michelle) Fries of Ger-ing, Neil (Kym) Fries of Gering, Becky (Robert) Darrah of Lincoln, Hillary (Ryan) Coufal of Lincoln; 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; sister Bertha Krantz of Lincoln and brother Elwood "Woody" Kramer of Marana, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband Ruben, her parents, brothers John, Fredrich and William Kramer, sister Kathryn Hardt, Emma Schanaman, Freda Hugo, Ruth Heil and Letha Pennington. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.