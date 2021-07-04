Mary Ruff April 1, 2021 Mary Ruff, longtime Scottsbluff resident, passed away April 1st 2021. Mary had just celebrated her 100th birthday, March 5th. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned for Friday, July 9 at 10:30 am at St John Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastors Grams and Found officiating. Mary was a member of St John for 67 years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a memorial, in Mary's name to St John Lutheran Church, in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by viewing Mary's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Mary was born March 5, 1921 in Roundup Montana. Her parents were William Ryan and Noriene Murphy Ryan. Mary was the oldest of 5 girls. She spent her early childhood, on the family ranch, in the Bull Mountains, 15 miles east of Roundup. Mary attended a one room country school. She would often ride her horse to and from school. When it was time for high school, Mary lived in town, with friends. After high school, Mary continued her education at the Billings School of business. It was during that time she met George Ruff. Mary completed her business courses and in 1942 she moved to San Diego where she went to work for the Fluor Co. She was proud that she was the first woman hired to work in the accounting department. George had enlisted in the Navy. World War Il was ramping up and George spent most of his time at sea. On occasion, when his ship was in port, they got to see each other. When the War ended Mary and George were married in San Francisco. Shortly after that they returned to Montana, first to Roundup and later to Lewistown. They owned and operated an appliance store. George did sales and installation, and Mary did the bookkeeping. In 1954 they set out to find a town of 10,000 or more population, to start a drive-in restaurant. That town turned out to be Scottsbluff. The Dash-Inn was very successful. Mary worked side by side, with George, in the daily operation of the Dash-Inn. The Ruffs made Scottsbluff their home raising their family, Maryann, David and Stephen. In 1971 the Dash-Inn was sold. In a short time, Mary decided to get her real estate license, first as an agent, and then as a broker. Mary worked, as an agent, for several years. Later She and George opened their own agency, Ruff Realty. They both enjoyed the real estate business. After a few years they sold the business. Not eager to just retire, Mary took a tax preparation class. She worked for H and R Block doing tax returns. At the age of 78 Mary retired and began work on her auto biography. She completed that project at age 88. Mary remained in good health until a week before her 100th birthday, when she suffered a stroke. The stroke took its toll and Mary passed away on April 1st Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, and one sister, Alice Simons. She is survived by her children Maryann Agnello, Buffalo, NY, David (Carol), Torrington, WY, and Stephen (Dana) Omaha, NE; 3 sisters Helen Mears Great Falls, MT, Delia Turley, Roundup and Celia Chilton (Wayne) from Billings; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in the knowledge that Mary is safe in the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.