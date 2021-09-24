Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Linda "Lynn" Schrichte
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
3501 S. 11th Avenue
Evans, CO
Mary Linda "Lynn" Schrichte September 21, 2021 Mary Linda "Lynn" Schrichte, 75, of Greeley, CO, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born on September 11, 1946, in Davenport, NE to Robert & Mary Beth (Tagler) Slie. She is survived by her son, Matthew (Janie) Voris of Eaton, CO, her daughter, Michele Voris of Greeley, CO, grandchildren; Nathan (Lakyn) Reinert of Firestone, CO, Megan (Rob) Voris of Post Falls, ID, Morgan (Juan) Voris of Eaton, CO, and Danele Reynolds of Greeley, CO, 3 brothers, Bob (Anita) Slie of Spring, TX, Richard Slie of Napa, CA, Larry Slie of Cathedral City, CA, 7 nephews and nieces and their families, and many special cousins and friends. Mary Linda graduated from Scottsbluff, NE, Senior High in 1964. She attended the University of Nebraska, Hiram Scott College and graduated from Chadron State College with a B.S. & M.S. in Secondary Education. She taught in the Bayard & Scottsbluff, NE Public Schools and at Western Nebraska Community College. She spent the second half of her working career as a Senior Buyer for several world-wide electronics companies, working in Colorado, California, and Guadalajara, Mexico. During her retirement, she enjoyed painting in oils, playing cards, volunteering, and was a member of the Greeley Senior center and Cornerstone Community Church. Mary Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, and husbands, Leon Halstead and Paul Schrichte and a granddaughter Natasha Jo Reinert. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Funeral & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.