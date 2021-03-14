Mary Louise Gertrude (Alber) Weitzel March 10, 2021 Mary Louise Gertrude (Alber) Weitzel, 92, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021 at the Northfield Retirement Home. She was born May 14, 1928 ten miles southwest of Dalton NE to Alfred and Gertrude (Reicks) Alber. Mary Lou attended Glendale Country School through 8th grade. During high school, she boarded in town and graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1945, in the top ten in her class. On a Saturday night in downtown Bridgeport, the stars collided, and Mary Lou went on a date with Albert Weitzel to see the movie Joe Smith's American. The details of this night, and who pursued whom have been topics of much discussion and laughter. Mary Lou and Albert married April 8, 1947 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport, NE. To this union seven children were born. They farmed the Weitzel family farm until moving to Bridgeport in 1969, where they resided for 43 years. Mary Lou dreamed of becoming a teacher, and she did. She taught in the classroom of life. Her love of reading, and support of music and the arts was the foundation for her family. The emphasis on advanced education earned Mary Lou and Albert the Chadron State College Family Tree Award in 2017. Raised by deeply faith-filled parents, Mary Lou instilled that same faith in her children. Preparing seven children for weekly Sunday Mass was no small feat. She was a life-long member of All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport and later of Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. She was a long-standing member of the ladies Altar Society. Forever remembered by her family for her homemade cinnamon rolls, love of babies, creative sewing, flower gardens, recording of family genealogy, spirited card playing, taking a turn on the dance floor, her quick wit and so much more. Her favorite sayings were "bring your mother roses while she's living, and "pull yourself up by your bootstraps". Mary Lou is survived by her husband of nearly 74 years, Albert, daughter-in-law Sanda, daughters, Linda Thoms, Nancy (Doug) Brandt, Susan Ogard, JoAnn (Jon) Hunter, Kathy Wrage, son, Don (Kelli), Grandchildren, Paul (Lynn) Weitzel, Michele (Jeff) Housh, Craig Weitzel, Tami (Kevin) Reilly, Amy (Matt) Oliver, Nichole (Brett) Schneider, Jon (Teresa) Bentley, Holly (Jason) Rogers, Troy (Renae) Brandt, Jason (Dezi) Brandt, Melissa (Patrick) Slavin, Sarah (Chris) Wilson, Lisa (Clint) Taylor, Tyler (Elizabeth) Wrage, Jared (Betty) Wrage, Shelby Weitzel, 48 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, many in-laws and nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Inez Mitchell, Maynard and Norbert Alber, son, John Albert Weitzel, son-in-law, Michael Wrage, in-laws, Alex and Mary Weitzel, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nephews. Father Mike McDonald presided over a private family service held Thursday, March 11 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, with interment following at Oregon Trail Cemetery in Bridgeport. The family wishes to thank the administration, staff and care givers at Northfield Vista and Northfield Retirement Community for your loving care and concern for Mary Lou, Albert and our family. We are eternally grateful to you. Memorials may be designated to All Souls Catholic Church, Bridgeport, or Christ the King Catholic Church, Gering or Chadron State College. Cards may be sent to Albert Weitzel at 2310 Avenue A, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.