Mary Yamashita September 30, 2021 Mary Yamashita, our dear mother, passed away on September 30, 2021 at the age of 104, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 6, 1917, in Mitchell, NE to Tamayo and Shimatoro Tomoi, Mary was the oldest of eight children. She is predeceased by her first husband, Masashi Sakyo, and late husband, James Yamashita and her sisters Lois and Bonita, brothers Thomas and Noy. Her living siblings are Esther, Sam and Edwin. After retirement in 1985 from Cornell University where she was a Research Associate, Mary moved from New York state to Longmont, CO to be closer to her family. She enjoyed meeting new friends, doing volunteer work at the OUR Center in the Longmont community, and was an avid horticulture enthusiast. Mary had a passion for gardening and was a respected floral judge. Some of her other hobbies included cooking, baking, sewing, and china painting. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Adrianne Ikeya, Joan Sakyo, Nancy Tashiro, & Deborah Kawakami, her seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Family and friends will always treasure her thoughtfulness, kindness, generosity and endearing sense of humor. Mary and her family will be forever grateful to all her caregivers and Bristol Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Yamashita's name to the OUR Center in Longmont, CO. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
to share a condolence with Mary's family.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 9, 2021.