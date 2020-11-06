Mary Eileen (Duncan) Yeik November 2, 2020 Mary Eileen (Duncan) Yeik passed into the Lord's presence November 2, 2020. She was born August 9, 1921 at Laramie, WY to Lloyd A. and Carrie L. (Lacy) Duncan. She had two brothers, John and James Duncan. Her father was an Engineer with Union Pacific. Weekends with the family as a young girl were spent camping and exploring the Laramie Range. She was baptized at Laramie First Baptist Church. She graduated from Laramie High School and continued studies at University of Wyoming, then onto Denver University in Nursing, graduating as a RN and interning at Denver's Children Hospital. She met William O. (Bill) Yeik at a dance on Lincoln Summit while they both attended University of Wyoming. They were married July 12, 1942 in Laramie. Bill was drafted into WWII the following year and Eileen had to hold down the farm and family while he was enlisted. They were blessed with six children during their marriage. Beth (Brad) Thompson, Bill (Norma), Bruce (MaryLou), Boyd (Cheryl), Byron (Debra), Brent (Patricia). Eileen stayed busy as a mother, farmwife, tending to meals, gardens, flowers, clothing, young livestock and mending six active and involved kids. Devoting time to ALL school and sport activities, Church choir, Sunday School, Bible Study, 4-H Leadership, and Goshen Cattle-women. She always made sure a nearby family had a meal, and visited those in hospice. Her passion was sewing and needlework, making sure every grandchild had a blanket for special occasions. Having endured the hardships of the Depression and WWII, family occasions were special and correspondence was a mission. She was preceded in death by husband Bill, parents Lloyd and Carrie Duncan, parent in-laws Clyde and Fern Yeik, Brother John and wife Elna Duncan, brother James and wife Donna Duncan, brothers-in-law Robert and Calvin Yeik, sister-in-law Leota (Tommy) Freda, and great grandchild Taylor Woodworth. Eileen is survived by her six children and spouses, 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grand-children, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. A private family celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at South Goshen Church in Yoder, WY. Minister Bill Eaton presiding. Please address memorials to South Goshen Church, or Goshen County 4-H Foundation.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.