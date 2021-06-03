Matthew Glen Vollmar May 27, 2021 Matthew Glen Vollmar passed at home on May 27, 2021. He was born February 20, 1965 to Jan and Glen Vollmar of Crete, NE. Matt was a farmer at heart being raised in Southeast Nebraska and continued to share his knowledge and love of the land with all he knew. Matt will always be remembered as having a smile on his face and willing to help anyone he met. Matt married the love his life, Susan Vollmar, on March 29, 2000 in Maui, Hawaii. They enjoyed any opportunity to spend time with their children; Joshua Guerue and wife Cynthia Guerue, Melissa Craig and husband Willie Craig, and Michael Guerue. Matt was always at his grandchildren's events and the one taking pictures. Grandchildren are Kiley Delzer, Nathan Craig, Ilycia and Isaiah Guerue, Joshua Craig and Jackson Craig. He also loved his great grandson, Roman Delzer. Matt is survived by his mother, Jan Vollmar and mother-in-law Dorothy Gallawa. He is also survived by his sisters; Soni Cochran and husband Lyle of Hot Springs, SD., Stephanie McReynolds and husband Don of Crete, NE, Sheri Nassief of Colorado Springs, CO, Stacy Vollmar and wife Zuleika Doremus of Lincoln, NE. Matt is also survived by his brother, Brad Vollmar and wife Deb of Colorado Springs, CO. Matt was loved by his nieces and nephews; Huck Vollmar of Colorado Springs, CO, Fahris and Sammy Nassief of Colorado Springs, CO. Ben Ericksen and wife Savannah and kids Thea, Mclane and Clinton of Missouri. Jessi Ericksen, partner Daniel Gilmore, kids Aiden, Bella of Houston, TX. Rachel Ericksen of Tulsa, OK as well as numerous friends and colleagues. Matt graduated H.S. in Crete, NE. He went onto Southeast Community College in Milford, NE where he studied Diesel Mechanics. Matt has enjoyed an impressive career at Inland Truck Parts for over 35 + years. He began his career as a Diesel Mechanic. He became the youngest Inland Manager due to his hard work and perseverance. At the time of his passing, he was the Regional Operations Manager. Matt enjoyed Bass fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with family. Especially at their family lake home at Lake Mahoney in North Platte, NE. Matt enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Port O'Connor, TX with friends and grandchildren. He instilled his love of fishing in his grandsons who will continue with this and share with their own children. Matt was a founder of the North Platte Western Nebraska Bass Club. Matt was proceeded in death by his father Glen Vollmar, sister; Shelly Vollmar, brother-in-law, Abdulla Nassief, sister-in-law, Karen Vollmar, father-in-law, John Gallawa. Grandparents Albert and Marie Vollmar, and Tom and Anabelle Jeffrey, great grandma-in-law Ameilia Gier-Conrad. A Scholarship fund will be set up in Matt's name. Please direct memorial and cards to Susan Vollmar at 29961 E. 149th Ct, Brighton, CO 80603. Service will be held on June 7, 2021 at Salem Congregational Church 2001 7th Avenue Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Service will be at 11a.m. (MDT) and lunch to follow.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.