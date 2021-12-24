Menu
Mattie Lou Jones
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX
Mattie Lou Flanagan Jones December 14, 2021 Mattie Lou passed away on December 14th in her home in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born July 3, 1930, in a farm house near Stanton, Texas to Webster and Lila Flanagan. She lived in many states over the years but Stanton, Texas was always home to her. Mattie married Ralph L. Jones in 1950 and together they enjoyed travel, Texas Aggie football and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist church in Ft. Worth and supported many local charities. Mattie had a keen wit and would never pass on a chance to play domino games with neighbors. She was a life-master at bridge. Memorials can be sent to Cancer Care, 623 S Henderson St,. Fort Worth, TX 76102. The family wishes to thank Dr Robert Keller and Sylvia James for excellent care given to Mattie in her final years. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband Ralph L. Jones and survived by her children Connie Langston of Fort Worth and Webb Jones of Steamboat Springs Colorado; grandchildren John Langston and his wife Allison of Fort Worth, Mary Langston Dryden and her husband Robert of Dallas and Justin Jones of Tempe Arizona; great-grandchildren Hadley, Jane and Lucas Langston and Thompson and Lila Dryden. A memorial service will be planned for early 2022.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Sponsored by Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park.
We send deep sympathy to the family. Mattie and Ralph were our neighbors and very close friends during the many years we lived in Gering, Nebraska. She was a kind and caring person.
Don and Joan Eigenberg
Friend
December 24, 2021
