Maurice T. Lindquist Jr. September 6, 2021 Maurice T. Lindquist Jr., 88, of Minatare, NE, died on September 6, 2021 at Monument Rehabilitation and Care. He will be buried at Fairview Cemetery on Friday, September 10 at 2:00 p. m. and Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.



Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.