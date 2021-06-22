Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melba Hendee
FUNERAL HOME
Gehrig~Stitt Chapel
1140 10th Ave
Sidney, NE
Melba J. Hendee June 16, 2020 Melba J. Hendee, who lived most of her life in Potter, Sidney and Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died June 16, 2020. She was 89. Cremation has been held. A memorial service and celebration of Melba's life will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Prairie West Church in Potter, NE with Pastor Warren Cico officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Potter Community Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Potter Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 323, Potter, NE 69156. You may view Melba's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Melba's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Prairie West Church
Potter, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gehrig~Stitt Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gehrig~Stitt Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.