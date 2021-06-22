Melba J. Hendee June 16, 2020 Melba J. Hendee, who lived most of her life in Potter, Sidney and Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died June 16, 2020. She was 89. Cremation has been held. A memorial service and celebration of Melba's life will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Prairie West Church in Potter, NE with Pastor Warren Cico officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Potter Community Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Potter Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 323, Potter, NE 69156. You may view Melba's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Melba's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.