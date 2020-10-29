Melody Dawn (Loutzenhiser) Staab October 26, 2020 Melody Dawn (Loutzenhiser) Staab, 58, of Lyman NE, left for heaven on October 26, 2020, from RWMC after testing positive for Covid-19 on October 17th. She was taken by it's deadly effects 9 days later. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the family, to be decided at a later date. Jones mortuary in Mitchell is assisting with arrangements. Melody was born October 29, 1961 She was the 8th and youngest child of Alton & Marjorie Loutzenhiser. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.