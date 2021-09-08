Menu
Melvin Fornstrom
FUNERAL HOME
Cantrell Funeral Home
Melvin C. Fornstrom September 1, 2021 Melvin C. Fornstrom, 87, of Pine Bluffs died at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs with Father Kevin Koch officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, September 6, from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball, NE. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials have been established to St. Joseph's Children's Home in Torrington or Wyoming Children's Society in Cheyenne. Melvin Carl Fornstrom was born in Kimball, Nebraska on September 10, 1933, the son of Carl and Eleanora (Saxen) Fornstrom. He was raised on the family farm west of Pine Bluffs and graduated from Pine Bluffs High School in 1951. While in school Melvin (Blimp) was active in sports and was on Pine Bluffs High School's first undefeated football team, 1950 season. He was also active in FFA and raised several champion animals. On December 4th, 1954 Melvin married Lois Janesofsky and shortly afterwards they purchased their own farm where they raised their five children. Melvin farmed all his life and he could fix anything. Melvin enjoyed many things in life, including his 1948 Indian motorcycle, antique tractors and watching his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousin's numerous sporting events and school activities. Melvin also enjoyed traveling and went on many family cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean and Mexico. He spent many hours in the garden and was known for his Christmas candy. Survivors include his wife Lois Fornstrom of Pine Bluffs, WY; sons Steve (Karen) Fornstrom, Jeff (Sonja) Fornstrom, and Stuart (Katt) Fornstrom all of Pine Bluffs, WY; daughters Susan Hoffman and Tisa (Matt) Haas both of Pine Bluffs, WY; brother Leonard (Kim) Fornstrom of Pine Bluffs, WY; grandchildren Zach (Shianne), Clint (Jessica), Brittany (Tevis), Ashley (Brian), Kyle, Wendy(Garrett), Bernie, Melissa, Doug, Emily, Ella; great grandchildren Jaiden, Jesse, Johnna, Brenna, Leah, Addison, Gracie, Sydnie, Eve, Blake and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter, his parents, brother Gene Fornstrom, an infant brother, 1 sister Mary Ann Kohnert and nephew Shawn. Melvin's greatest joy in life was his children, grandchildren and all those who called his house their home.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cantrell Funeral Home
609 S Walnut St , Kimball, NE
Sep
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church
Pine Bluffs, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Cantrell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cantrell Funeral Home.
