Mervyn R Gompert September 21, 2021 Mervyn R Gompert, age 93, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 21, 2021 at his home in Sebring, FL. Mervyn was born March 15th or 16th, 1928 at home, northwest of Mitchell, to Henry R and Ella (Rubottom) Gompert. (His birth certificate says the "15th", but his mother always said it should have said the "16th" AND, "she should know, because she was there"!) Mervyn grew up on the Dutch Flats family farm his father purchased in 1917. He was educated at Fairview School District #34 and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1946. During his school years he was active in 4-H, Boy Scouts, Band, and Sports. After graduation he and a friend decided to join the United States Marine Corp and went to San Diego, CA. He was later stationed at El Toro Marine Base in Santa Ana, CA. After boot camp Mervyn was able to come home and take his 4-H calf to the Scotts Bluff County Fair where he won Grand Champion of the Beef Division in 1946. He was honorably discharged in 1947 and returned home and back to farming. While at a friend's house he met Marilyn L Cooley and this was the beginning of a beautiful romance. They were married on August 21, 1949 at the Federated Church in Mitchell, NE and celebrated their 72nd Anniversary this past August. Mervyn and Marilyn farmed in the Dutch Flats area all their lives. Their door was always open to friends, neighbors and kids who needed a place to stay. They formed great friendships which included their card club that met for over 50+ years. Mervyn was a great role model to his kids/grandkids, with his faith being the cornerstone of his life. Mervyn was active in the Federated Church, the Mitchell Odd Fellows Lodge #193, Fairview #34 School board, was a 4H leader and served as a director on the Scotts Bluff County Natural Resource District for many years. In the middle 1950's he learned to fly at the Mitchell Airport and gained his private pilot license. In the 1980's, Mervyn and Marilyn began spending their winters in Florida. Mervyn also served as a Volunteer at Regional West Medical Center and the Advent Hospital in Sebring, FL. Survivors include: wife Marilyn, of Sebring, sons Michael (Shirley), Myron (Nancy) of Mitchell, NE; daughters, Susan (Randy) Kephart, and Patricia (Dennis) Barthuly, both of Sebring, FL, and foster son, John Takuski, of Henry, NE. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bernard Gompert, sisters: Virginia Steele-Jerger, and Marjorie Graham, Fern Louise Gompert, infant sister Fern Irene Gompert and infant grandson Kelly Mark Kephart. Celebration of Life services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Avon Park, FL at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Memorials to Hospice can be made in Mervyn's memory via check Payable to "Amedisys Foundation". Mail to: Amedisys, Inc., Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Services are pending in Nebraska. Memorial donations can be made to the Federated Church in Mitchell, NE.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.