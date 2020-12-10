Michael James Banks December 4, 2020 Our beloved father, papa, brother, son; Michael James Banks, passed away on December 4th, 2020. He was born on June 3th, 1958 to James and Karen Banks in Chappell, NE. He proudly served in the US Marines for 4 years. He then lived in Independence half of his life and made it his home. He was employed and retired from The Independence Cement plant. He is survived by his daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Philip Reynolds; his granddaughter Jeszi Proud; granddaughter Clairity Reynolds; granddaughter Harper Reynolds; mother Karen Banks; brother Larry Banks; brother Donald Banks and Manuela Belbeck; sister Karen and brother-in-law Bob Vaughn; and sister Jennifer and brother-in-law Rick Nuss; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, James Banks. Mike enjoyed many hobbies in his lifetime that included fishing, shooting, playing pool, reading, movies, and spending time with his granddaughters. His greatest joy in life was spending time with family and feeding them full of his life's knowledge and lessons. He always had a story for the kids. His services are being held by Potts Funeral Home on Friday December 11th at 11am.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.