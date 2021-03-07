Michael "Mick" Hessler November 23, 2020 Memorial service for Michael "Mick" Hessler, will be Saturday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church, in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Greis. Casual attire is requested.
i just always assumed Mick would be here forever-- remember playing with him, Eddie, Snooks & Bob when we lived next door in Corrnet Heights-- You will be missed-- Rest in God's reward with your mom, dad, and family that have gone ahead.
Eugene Batt
March 13, 2021
You will be missed dearly . I will miss every time you came to town you came in and ate biscuits and gravy at the Finishline Cafe. We will miss your smile and your laughter. Rest In Peace Mick.
Jarvis and Jaci Brill
March 8, 2021
so sorry to read about micks passing. he always had a smile on his face and would always help a friend in need. he is now with the lord god bless u mick.