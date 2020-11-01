Michael D Laessle September 22, 2020 Michael Laessle, 72, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on September 22 after battling dementia and suffering a debilitating fall. Michael was born on August 4, 1948 to Herman and Elsie (Hoffman) Lae-ssle in Scottsbluff, NE. After graduating from Scottsbluff Senior High in 1966, he went on to study choral music education at the University of Nebraska. After graduation, he taught choral music at Milford, NE for several years before changing careers which moved him to Minneapolis, MN, New York City and Baxter, SC. Michael loved to travel, observing architectural design and enjoyed experiencing live theater, especially on Broadway in New York City. After retiring, Michael continued to travel. He especially loved his frequent trips with friends to Tortola, BVI and spending time with family. Michael was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Audrey (Kenneth) Peck, sister and brother-in-law Donna (Ed) Wardlow-Keating and sister-in-law Geri (Kenzy) Laessle. He is survived by brother Jim (Jeanne) Laessle of Scottsbluff, ex-wife and friend Linda (Dukolil) Laessle, 12 nieces and nephews, 25 great nieces and nephews and 42 great-great nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place per Michael's wishes.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.