Michael Joseph "Mike" Masid June 9, 2021 Mike Masid, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Clarkson Tower at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 16th at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard with Father Christopher Xanthos and Reader Andrew Newman officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday at Reverence Funeral Parlor, 2002 Char Ave. in Scottsbluff, with a Trisagion Prayer Service beginning at 6 p.m.
. Mike was born on May 6, 1953, in Scottsbluff to Sammy J. and Ruth Arlene (Taylor) Masid. He received his education in Bridgeport. He was a member of the golf and football teams before graduating in 1971. Mike worked at Masid Chevrolet in Bridgeport and then helped his sister farm for a short stint before starting his career in the railroad. He began working on the rails and later became an engineer for the BNSF until his retirement. Mike was a rockhound, enjoyed going to auctions, collecting antiques, and fixing old pickups. He also hunted and fished often in his younger years. Mike was a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and YMCA. He is survived by his son, Jeremy (Serena) Masid of Plattsmouth; four grandchildren, Samantha, Jeremiah, Tyler and Trapper Masid; brothers, Sam Masid III of Morrill, Mark Masid of Jackson Hole, WY, Joe (Tammy) Masid of Scottsbluff; sister, Shelly (Randy) Kindvall of Scottsbluff; along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
