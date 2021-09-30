Michael M. Merritt September 27, 2021 Michael Melvin Merritt, age 77, of Sidney, NE passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Sidney. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, NE. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Mike's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Mike's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Mike's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.