Michael Merritt
FUNERAL HOME
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service
1140 10th Ave
Sidney, NE
Michael M. Merritt September 27, 2021 Michael Melvin Merritt, age 77, of Sidney, NE passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Sidney. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, NE. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Mike's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Mike's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Mike's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service
1140 10th Ave, Sidney, NE
Oct
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Sidney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
