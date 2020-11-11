Michael (Mike) O'Donahue Jr. November 4, 2020 Michael (Mike) O'Donahue Jr. of Lincoln, NE passed aw- ay, November 4th, 2020, at the age of 58 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Mike was born July 12th, 1962 to the late Michael Sr. and Isabelle "Chabela" (nee: Gonzales) O'Donahue. We will miss you Mike and, in your words, "No doubt, true that". Michael is survived by sisters Jeanne (Ken) Ritt of Racine, WI and Marquita "Kitty" Wigman of Reedsburg, WI; brother Robert Gonzales of Denver, CO; nieces Jennifer (Kyle) Schattner, Rebecca (Joey) Riley, Mary (Nick) Garcia all of Racine, WI and Kimberly (John) Bleske of Reedsburg, WI; nephews Jason (Tashia) Wigman of Pardeeville, WI, Joseph (Sumer) Wigman of Reedsburg, WI, and Kenny Ritt of Racine, WI; great nieces, great nephews, other relatives & friends. In addition to his parents, Mike was greeted in Heaven by his son Jose Luis "Wedo" Medina; his brothers Erin and Shawn O'Donahue and Chuck "Bronson" Gonzales; and his brother-in-law George Wigman. A special thank you to Chris Gonzales for being there with our brother. No doubt, true that! Mike wished to spend eternity among the Bluffs of Nebraska so his ashes will be spread at a later date by family so that he can join his mother, brother, and grandfather. Send condolences to Lincoln Family Funeral Care: www.lincolnffc.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.