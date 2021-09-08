Michele (Ramig) Soren August 4, 2021 Michele was born on Nov. 1, 1951 to William Ramig and Delores Ramig in Scottsbluff, NE. She passed away on August 4, 2021 at Banner Hospital in Sun City West, Arizona. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Sept. 19 at Papa Moons Winery in Scottsbluff NE at 2 PM. Family requests in lieu of flowers memorials in Michele's honor be made to the American Heart Association
or a donation to your favorite charity
. She is survived by her spouse Dan Soren of Surprise, AZ. Mother Dee Ramig; Siblings: Roxanne Armfield, Deb Glau, Toni Ramig all of Gering; Brother, Rory (Mindy) Ramig of Evergreen, CO; Nieces: Nicole (Aaron) Lund, Veronica (Trevor) Kelson, Alina Ramig, Sheila Yung; Nephews: Lucas Glau (Heather Smith), Mac Alshaarawi; Great niece and nephews; Step daughters: Michelle Anderson and Dana Cardwell. She was preceded in death by her father Bill Ramig, former husband Martin Anderson; Niece Elizabeth Glau and Brother-in-law Ron Glau. She received her education in Gering graduating from GHS in 1970. She attended NWC. She married Dwight Deines and they farmed Northeast of Mitchell. Michele went back to school to get her degree in Nursing. She went to work for Regional West. Later on she wanted to further her nursing education so she obtained her Masters degree in Nursing. She had a long career in the nursing field with many diverse opportunities for growth. She married Martin Anderson on Sept. 2, 2001. They shared a wonderful life for 8 years until Marty passed away in 2009. Michele was glad to have been a stepmother to Michelle and Dana Anderson. Michele retired Sept. of 2015, on Oct 20 2015 she married Dan Soren, they retired to Surprise, Arizona where they enjoyed playing golf and traveling.
