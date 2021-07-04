Mildred Schneider Benzel June 12, 2021 Mildred Schneider Benzel was born March 30, 1927, in Gering, Nebraska, the daughter of Anna Mary (Klein) and George Jacob (Jack) Schneider. She was the second of six children. She went home to the Lord on June 12, 2021 and is now peacefully with her daughter. Mildred grew up in Gering and graduated from Gering High School. She married Milroy Benzel Feb, 24, 1946 and moved to California living near her older sister, Eleanor Kraft. Their daughter, Deborah Ann was born while they lived in Dixon, CA. They later divorced. Mildred retired from University of California Davis where she worked as a lab technician for the veterinary clinic. Mildred most valued being a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. Mildred was very close to her only daughter and prior to her daughter's death, traveled with her to visit familiar, fond places. Each Thanksgiving, her granddaughters would spend the long weekend with her making gingerbread houses and baking cookies. Later, as a great-grandmother, she would play for hours on end with her great-granddaughter; never tiring of the same games or activities, always patient and engaged. Mildred was a religious woman and was active in her church in Woodland, CA. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospital making tray favors for the different holidays. She was a member of the Red Hat Society; attending various luncheons and parades. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mary Schneider, her sisters, Eleanor (Harold) Kraft, Betty (Bob) Mundell, Dorothy (Joe) Joder, and her daughter Deborah (Jeff) Pech. Mildred is survived by a sister, Jackie (Tom) Atkins of Casa Grande, AZ, formerly of Greeley, CO and a brother, Melvin (Valetta) Schneider of Gering, two granddaughters, Courtney Benzel and Jennifer (Sean) Parsons, two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held July 10, 2021 at 9:00am at East Lawn Cemetery 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.