Mitchell D. Fair June 16, 2021 Mitchell D. Fair, 68, of Gering, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and American Legion Post No. 36. Memorials may be made to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Mitch was born September 20, 1952, in Community Memorial Hospital at Redfield, South Dakota to Lawrence Max and Della (Einspahr) Fair. He graduated from the Mitchell High School in 1971. He served in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1972. He was married once to Deb Blacksure and they later divorced. Mitch worked as a truck driver for many years. Survivors include his son, Michael Fair; daughter, Candi Konley; grandchildren, Aubrey Nadella, Payton Snell, and Trevin Konley; brother, Kevin Fair; and a loving friend and caretaker, Ray Runge. Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, and stepfather, Don Fertig.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.