Monsais Ernesto Estraca April 7, 2022 Monsais Ernesto Estraca, 45, of North Platte, NE, previously from Victoria, TX, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. His funeral service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:30pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. More services will be held in Victoria, TX at a later date. Visitation will be on Thursday at Bridgman Funeral Home from 4 - 7pm. In lieu of any flowers, a memorial has been established in care of his family. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ernesto's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Ernest graduate from Stroman high school in Victoria, TX in 1997. Ernest worked many jobs but being a security guard was one of his favorites. Ernest was a gentle soul and helped anyone he could despite any pain that he was in. Ernest loved his family more than anything, especially Luna who would light up his day, there was nothing he wouldn't do for anyone, the next best thing was his love for his ps4, he would pass the time away playing games on-line, if not that then his newfound love for tik tok, he always found a way to make someone laugh. Ernest always found something to do, his life was never boring. For the past 19 years Ernest made his home in Nebraska where he and Cynthia built a life together, the two were inseparable, Ernest enjoyed going on many adventures with Cynthia. Ernest will be greatly missed by many, his memory will live on through his loved ones, Survived by wife Cynthia Estraca; son Joe Sattterwhite and fiancé Alicia Crow; daughter/granddaughter Luna Satterwhite; mother Doris (Jesus) Martinez; brother Robert (Toni) Estraca; sister Susie (Eddie) Akin; nieces Bonnie, Bella, Kelsie, Jayla, Sadie, Desirae, Natalie; and nephews Brodie and Robert; and brothers-in-law John Perez, Santo Gonzales, Thomas Gonzales and Rudy Gonzales. Ernest was proceeded in death by his father Monsais Ernesto Estraca, many aunts and uncles and best friend John Perez.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.