Morris Duyck January 2, 2022 Morris Duyck, age 83, of Gering, died unexpectedly on January 2, 2022, at Regional West Medical Center. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00AM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Morris was born June 1, 1938, in Scottsbluff to Morris Paul Duyck and Alice Lane. He received his early education from Scottsbluff Public Schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. He attended college in North Platte for two years. He retired from the Navy after 25 years of honorable service and having received multiple medals. He and his life partner, Cindy Henkel, made their home in Gering. A diehard fan of the Huskers, Rockies, and Chargers, he faithfully watched their games. He was very proud of his daughter, Haylee, and grandson, Zayden. He was a member of the American Legion and spent many years on softball and bowling leagues. Survivors include his significant other, Cindy Henkel; daughter, Haylee Duyck; grandson, Zayden Alsidez; Chuck & Val Henkel; Harry and Phyllis Henkel; two sisters and brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, and a brother.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.