Moses Escamilla December 11, 2020 Funeral services for Moses Escamilla, age 77, of Scottsbl-uff, NE, who died December 11th, at Regional West Medical Center will be held December 17th, at 2:00pm, with an hour visitation prior, at Chuck Wagon Church with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. Cremation will take place after services, and burial of the urn will be at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial has been establish to Chuck Wagon Church and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Moses was born November 7, 1943 in Mitchell, NE, to Jesse Escamilla and Maria (Gomez) Escamilla, and he received his early education in the Scottsbluff schools. Moses excelled in track, running the 440-Relay and the 880-Relay. He married Guadalupe Hernandez on July 15, 1979 and they made their home in Scottsbluff, where they were members at Chuck Wagon Church. He was employed at Great Western Sugar Factory for 42 years. Moses' passions included driving around town with his wife in his 1947 Dodge, and also attending different local car shows. Survivors include Robert Limon, Christina (Ed) Garcia, Tony Limon, Ricky Limon, Dora (Rodney) Limon-Billingsley, Linda Limon, Adam (Dannel) Limon; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe; parents, Jesse and Maria; brothers, Jesse and Alex; and sisters, Lucy and Martha.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.