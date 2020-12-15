Menu
Moses Escamilla
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Moses Escamilla December 11, 2020 Funeral services for Moses Escamilla, age 77, of Scottsbl-uff, NE, who died December 11th, at Regional West Medical Center will be held December 17th, at 2:00pm, with an hour visitation prior, at Chuck Wagon Church with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. Cremation will take place after services, and burial of the urn will be at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial has been establish to Chuck Wagon Church and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Moses was born November 7, 1943 in Mitchell, NE, to Jesse Escamilla and Maria (Gomez) Escamilla, and he received his early education in the Scottsbluff schools. Moses excelled in track, running the 440-Relay and the 880-Relay. He married Guadalupe Hernandez on July 15, 1979 and they made their home in Scottsbluff, where they were members at Chuck Wagon Church. He was employed at Great Western Sugar Factory for 42 years. Moses' passions included driving around town with his wife in his 1947 Dodge, and also attending different local car shows. Survivors include Robert Limon, Christina (Ed) Garcia, Tony Limon, Ricky Limon, Dora (Rodney) Limon-Billingsley, Linda Limon, Adam (Dannel) Limon; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe; parents, Jesse and Maria; brothers, Jesse and Alex; and sisters, Lucy and Martha.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Chuck Wagon Church
NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chuck Wagon Church
NE
Rest in Jesus until we meet again, dear friend! Our love & prayers to your family.
Tony & Nancy Steidley
January 7, 2021
I was his neighbor for the last 12 years and he was a nice man.
Always took the time to say hello and talk for a bit. Thank you for all the "good mornings." You will be missed.
Benjamin Rodriguez
Neighbor
December 16, 2020
Deepest condolences always run into them in different places enjoying themselves. RIP
Beatrice Salinas
December 15, 2020
Our condolences to the family, R.I.P Moses. Our prayers to all his Love ones.
Juan &Rachel Lopez
December 15, 2020
RIP Moe, he always reminded me that he had the best car. He had the 47 and I had the 48 Dodge.
Gary Netherland
December 15, 2020
RIP moses. Ran on the relays with you at SHS
galen schwaner
December 15, 2020
Our condolences to the family of Moses. Rest In Peace
Kathy and Anthony Ramirez
December 15, 2020
