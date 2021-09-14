Muriel Ann (Diers) Seiver September 12, 2021 Muriel Ann (Diers) Seiver, age 101, passed away at the Northfield Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff on September 12, 2021. Muriel was born March 21, 1920 at Seward, Nebraska to L.H. and Blanche Diers. She graduated from Seward High School in 1937 and from Nebraska Wesleyn University in 1941 with a degree in Music Education. She taught in Gresham for one year and then music and history in Scottsbluff City Schools until retiring in 1977. She enjoyed her antique show business for the following 6 years. During her lifetime she was active in A.A.U.W., Christian Women's Club, Panhandle Day Care Center Board, Wa Han Ka Extension Club, Legacy of the Plains, and activities of the First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Foundation Scholarship Fund or donor's choice. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff at a later date. Survivors include daughters, Jane Messer of Gering and Ann Huntington of Riverside, CA; grandsons, Tyler (Janna) and Aaron; great granddaughters, Peri Ann and Aayla; and great grandson, Tucker, all of California. Preceding her in death were her husband, Edgar Seiver; brother, Gordon and wife, Edythe; and son-in-law, Richard Messer. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.