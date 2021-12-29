Nancy M. Walls December 22, 2021 Nancy M. Walls, 78, of Kimball, passed away on December 22, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30 at Cantrell Funeral Home with Pastor Dan DeBruyn officiating. A private inurnment will be held by the family at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kimball Hospital Foundation for the construction of the new hospital building. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on Nancy's tribute wall at www.cantrellfh.com
. Cantrell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Nancy Marie Walls was born in Kimball on November 28, 1943, to Joseph Ambrose and Amy Myrtle (Thompson) LeMay. After her mother's death when Nancy was young, she was raised by the woman she knew as mom Florence (Strauch) LeMay. The family moved to El Segundo California in 1953 then to Gunnison Colorado where Nancy graduated high school in 1961. After Nancy's graduation the family returned to Kimball to run the Elm Court Café'. She married Bradford Walls on January 28, 1967, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball. Nancy and Bradford then made their home for a while in Pine Bluffs, Wy. Eventually returning to Kimball Nebraska where she then worked for the Kimball County Clerk's office and later the Sheriff's office, retiring in 2005. During her time in Kimball she was an active member of both the Kimball Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Kimball Lioness Club. Nancy returned to Pine Bluffs in 2016 to be closer to family and Grandchildren. She was a fan of the Huskers, Rockies, and Broncos sports teams. Nancy enjoyed reading, completing crosswords, and her cats. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling with her Mom, Sisters and her cousins, Janice and Kathy. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending time with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She also had a special place in her heart for all her Nieces and Nephews and loved them dearly. She will be remembered for her kindheartedness and willingness to help anyone in need. Nancy is survived by her sons Damon (Jennifer) Walls of Commerce City, CO, and Derek (Mellissa) Walls of Pine Bluffs, WY; brother Larry LeMay of Punta Gorda, FL; sister Shirley McAhren of San Pedro, CA; grandchildren Jordan, Devin, Kelbie, and Brysen Walls; and great-grandchildren Caden Reyes, Elizabeth, Emma, and Mason Walls. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Richard LeMay, and sister Delores Eberl.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.